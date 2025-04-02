Masahiro Sakurai will return this year with a brand new Kirby game coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo didn't have much to tell fans about in regards to the first-party launch line-up for the Nintendo Switch 2 during its dedicated Direct, as the majority of the first-party projects seem to be planned for a debut later in the year. One such game that fits this bill is the next project from the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai.

The game sees the pink menace return, as Kirby is the star of the show once again in the simply titled Kirby Air Riders. We don't really know what gameplay will look like - beyond the expected since Air Riders clearly is looking to continue the series that was started with Air Ride - as nothing on this front was shown, but we do know that the game is coming from Sora and HAL Laboratory.

Otherwise, a release window was confirmed, with this set for sometime in 2025. Yep. That's all we have to go on about the game so far.