Masahiro Sakurai says farewell to his YouTube channel

Following the successful release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (still one of the best-selling titles on Nintendo Switch to this day), legendary series creator Masahiro Sakurai announced that he would be taking a long break from active game development, almost like a retirement. Many of us feared that would be the end, but he reappeared shortly after announcing the launch of his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, where he would share anecdotes and masterclasses (we can't define them any other way) about game development, especially based on his experience with Super Smash Bros.

Since opening in 2022, Masahiro Sakurai has been a source of knowledge for both industry professionals and fans who want to learn more about how their favourite games are made, and now has over half a million followers on the video platform. This weekend, Sakurai announced on X that he had recorded the last video for the channel, and that there will be no more content after that.

The good thing about this is that it means his active return to game development will be full-time, so we can't wait to see what he has in store for Nintendo Switch 2.

