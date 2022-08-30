Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Masahiro Sakurai becomes a YouTuber with his new game design channel

The Super Smash Bros. creator starts his channel focused on sharing his design and development knowledge to pave the way for aspiring developers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been a while since we've heard from Masahiro Sakurai. After announcing that he would no longer be making public appearances on television, he has now decided to take matters into his own hands by starting his own YouTube channel.

Let's be clear: Sakurai will not be making gameplay and game guides. His channel is actually going to be about game development and discussing what makes games work (game theory), which certainly makes for an interesting channel. According to Sakurai himself, he wants it to be "a place where anyone who is interested in learning about game development can find a good place to start. In addition, he will also talk about how the industry is approaching certain techniques or topics today.

We have already subscribed, because regardless of whether you want to develop videogames or not, having a masterclass directly from the mouth of the creator of the best-selling fighting game of all-time is valuable in itself. And it will also be subtitled in English, what more could you ask for?

You can access Sakurai's channel "Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games" from this link.

Masahiro Sakurai becomes a YouTuber with his new game design channel


Loading next content