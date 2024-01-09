Mary Jane's face model from the Spider-Man games says fans are harassing her

HQ

As many of you surely know, Laura Bailey is the voice actress that has brought Mary Jane to life in Insomniac's widely praised Spider-Man games. But the actual character's face is actually the former model Stephanie Tyler Jones.

And while she is proud of her version of Mary Jane, the fame hasn't been entirely positive for her, as some people (as usual) takes fandom several steps too far. In an Instagram Stories post (screengrab below, as Stories are deleted after a day), she explain that people are trying to contact her regarding Spider-Man even at her new job working with skincare, showing stalker like tendencies:

"Dear Spider-Man fans,

I appreciate the love for my role in the Spider-Man games and the positive response to my version of MJ has gotten over the years. However, I am no longer an actively auditioning actor or model. The shoots I do now are purely a creative outlet for myself and a way to collaborate with friends I love. Over the weekend, some followers crossed boundaries. One even went to the extent of calling my workplace and leaving multiple voicemails wanting to speak with me and requesting I call back, which is unacceptable and considered stalking. My skincare page is not for Spider-Man or MJ fans. Bottom line is that I came into work this morning and immediately felt unsafe and uncomfortable hearing those voicemails. Please respect that I am a human being trying to make a living just like you, and I kindly ask for boundaries to not be crossed. Messages will not be answered, I will block you if you make me feel uncomfortable and you can unfollow me if this disappoints you.

Thank you."

Unfortunately Jones is not the last person who will have to deal with this kind of behavior, as so called fans tends to take these things over the limit by contacting developers, streamers and voice actors trying to just go on with their life. At the very best case scenario, it's nice fans who've just have forgotten about common manors, but many are also really creepy and even threats people. Never ever be that guy.