Mary Elizabeth Winstead confirmed for the Ahsoka TV series

HQ

One of the most exciting Star Wars projects right now is the upcoming TV series Ahsoka, in which we'll once again see Rosario Dawson play Anakin Skywalker's previous Padawan Ahsoka Tano. We already know that Hayden Christensen will be in the Ahsoka series (as well as in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series) together with Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and now yet another person has been confirmed for the project.

It is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who most recently starred in Birds of Prey and Kate - but probably is most famous for her role as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. While we do not know which role she will play here, her addition to the project still is enough to increase the hype-o-meter at the office.

Ahsoka is expected to launch early 2023, even if nothing has been officially confirmed. The series is being written by Dave Filoni, who is also producing together with Jon Favreau, and Kathleen Kennedy.

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter