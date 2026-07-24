Marvel's Wolverine shows a world without the X-Men in its story trailer

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We saw plenty of gore and action when Marvel's Wolverine first showed us a proper look at its gameplay, but now we have a much better idea why Logan is slicing people up across the world. In Marvel's Wolverine, Logan is fighting in a world without X-Men, where the future of mutants depends on him and a few others.

In the game, Bolivar Trask as well as the wider Trask Industries will serve as our main villains. Lady Deathstrike and the Hand are also going to have a strong antagonistic presence, as we see in the story trailer below. Our heroes are the unlikely alliance of Mystique, Sabretooth, and Logan, alongside Nathanial Essex and Jean Gray, who want to make sure mutants have a future in the world.

Logan is also on a journey of self-discovery. As he's dealing with the fate of mutant kind on his hands, he also has his past weighing on his shoulders, and a beast within that's willing to break out at almost any moment.

Marvel's Wolverine launches on the 15th of September for PS5.