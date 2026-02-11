Marvel's Wolverine seemingly won't be at tomorrow's State of Play

HQ

With an hour's worth of State of Play broadcast to consume tomorrow evening, one might assume that many first-party PlayStation games will be served up, particularly with a focus on projects coming in 2026. So surely Marvel's Wolverine will be a key player, right?

Seemingly not. When queried about when we'll next see Marvel's Wolverine, developer Insomniac Games has stated that it is sticking to its "Spring 2026" timeline, meaning the mid-February State of Play doesn't align at all.

Perhaps this implies that another State of Play will happen in a month or two that is dedicated to Wolverine, similarly to what we have seen in the past for Ghost of Yotei and Borderlands 4.

As it is, we're expecting Wolverine to launch sometime in the autumn of 2026 on PS5, although this has yet to be confirmed.