Marvel's Wolverine, Nioh 3, and Halo headline PlayStation's 2026 hype trailer

2026 looks like it's going to be a barnstormer of a year for video game releases. While we're hoping that Grand Theft Auto VI makes its debut next year, even without it there's going to be plenty of games to play, as shown by PlayStation in a new trailer.

Marvel's Wolverine and Saros are of course given a shine, as they're PlayStation-exclusive releases, but we also see the likes of Crimson Desert, Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, 007: First Light, Nioh 3, and more make appearances in the trailer, showing just how stacked the year could be if all these releases make their dates. Interestingly, Grand Theft Auto VI didn't even get a nod in the trailer.

The weirdest game to see is undoubtedly Halo: Campaign Evolved. It's still hard to imagine that a Halo game will be playable on a PlayStation console, but next year we'll see that reality come to life. If you still want to linger in 2025 a while longer, PlayStation also has a wrap up of how users years went with the console.