Marvel's Wolverine looks violent and gritty in PlayStation State of Play gameplay

We have been waiting a long while for an update on Insomniac's Wolverine title, and thankfully this State of Play presented just that. In a fresh trailer, we get to see the violent and gritty gameplay in action, and how Insomniac is looking to reflect the tendencies and traits of the mutant X-Men character as he is known in the comics.

We get to see the iconic yellow and black suit that Logan will wear, we get to see him cut and slice enemies to pieces using his Adamanatium claws, we get to see him travelling all over the world, to Japan, Madripoor, America, and more, we get to see him come across various famous faces like Omega Red and Mystique, see how he overcomes his patchy memory, and we even get a teaser that he'll have to deal with the threat of a Sentinel robot as well.



Then after the trailer came to a close, Insomniac offered a developer diary insight that explored many of its further focuses for the game, including how Liam Mcintyre has been cast as Wolverine and how they won't shy away from blood and violence to ensure they deliver the most accurate version of the character that they can.

There is no mention as to whether Insomniac's Wolverine exists in the same universe as its Spider-Men, but what we do know is that the game will be launching likely in a year's time, as a release window of autumn 2026 was promised.