Marvel's Wolverine launches in 2023 according to Microsoft

Roughly a year ago, Sony announced a new Marvel collaboration called Marvel's Wolverine. It was said to be fairly early in development, even though the motion capture work started earlier this year, indicating that the production has come pretty far.

Marvel's Wolverine doesn't have a release date though, or even a release year for that matter, and the only people who know when it will arrive should be the developer, Insomniac Games, and Sony. But in the ongoing case with the UK's CMA about Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, it is now being claimed in a file that the game launches next year - and this is according to Microsoft. In a paragraph talking about exclusive titles, they write:

"PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy 16 and Forspoken."

We don't know if Microsoft knows anything about Marvel's Wolverine or if it's just guesswork, but our previous estimates has been a 2024 release.

Thanks GamingBolt