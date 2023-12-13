Marvel's Wolverine information might have been stolen in cyber-attach

HQ

It seems like Insomniac Games, developer of the much-anticipated Marvel's Wolverine for PlayStation 5, has been hit with a cyber attack, which of course means there's a major risk of things getting leaked. So far, we haven't really seen anything from Marvel's Wolverine (which was announced in 2021), and now it looks like the first information we'll ever get are stolen gods from the ransomware group Rhysida. According to Cyber Daily, the group is currently threatening to both leak game details and personal information of employees, and a a handful of screenshots have supposedly been released already to show that the group means business.

Rhysida has set a countdown of seven days to release the material and initiated an auction starting at $2 million in Bitcoin if someone wants to buy it all. A PlayStation representative made the following comment about this:

"We are aware of reports that Insomniac Games has been the victim of a cyber security attack. We are currently investigating this situation. We have no reason to believe that any other SIE or Sony divisions have been impacted."

