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Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine gets a new stunning trailer

The trailer premiered at Disney's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Friday night.

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Marvel's Wolverine launches on PlayStation 5 on September 15th. The game is the next superhero adventure from Insomniac Games, which, following Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is turning its attention to Wolverine.

Unlike the Spider-Man games, Marvel's Wolverine is set to be a more focused and linear experience, which certainly looks exciting.

You can get a closer look at the game in the new D23 Showcase Sizzle trailer below. Marvel's Wolverine is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, and launches on September 15th.

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Marvel's Wolverine

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