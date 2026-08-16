Marvel's Wolverine gets a new stunning trailer

HQ

Marvel's Wolverine launches on PlayStation 5 on September 15th. The game is the next superhero adventure from Insomniac Games, which, following Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2, is turning its attention to Wolverine.

Unlike the Spider-Man games, Marvel's Wolverine is set to be a more focused and linear experience, which certainly looks exciting.

You can get a closer look at the game in the new D23 Showcase Sizzle trailer below. Marvel's Wolverine is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, and launches on September 15th.