Marvel's Wolverine exists in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games has just seen the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, an incredible superhero game that gives fans the web-slinging experience they've wanted for years. Now that Spidey's latest outing is a renowned success, though, fans are looking to the studio's next superhero game.

Marvel's Wolverine has only seen a cinematic teaser so far, but with the track record Insomniac has, many are incredibly hyped just from that. Also, thanks to a recent interview with Bryan Intihar over at Gamescast, we might have a new reason to be excited.

Intihar confirms when asked if the games were set in the same universe that "they're all 1048." Intihar also explained why Marvel's Spider-Man 2 doesn't contain a Wolverine Easter egg.

"I'm just trying to make Spider-Man and trying to get Spider-Man off the ground, while there's another Marvel thing. I think for us it was like, 'hey, let's just let that team cook. Let them make the game they want to make.' And, you know, who knows what the future holds, but right now, let's let them do their thing. And that game's going to be great."

