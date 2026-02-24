Marvel's Wolverine confirms September launch date

HQ

Many of us were expecting PlayStation to have a State of Play focused on Marvel's Wolverine sometime around Summer Game Fest in June, and that we would finally get an exact release date for Insomniac's highly anticipated game then. Well, surprise!

The talented team that already has given us Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PlayStation 5 has suddenly confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine will launch on PS5 the 15th of September. This means 2026's biggest PlayStation exclusive will arrive one week after Phantom Blade: Zero and two months before Grand Theft Auto VI.

We haven't received a trailer or anything else to celebrate this announcement, so expect to see a lot more of Marvel's Wolverine in the coming months.