Marvel's Wolverine actor studied rabid dogs to play a more feral Logan

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Wolverine star Liam McIntyre went all-out for his portrayal of Logan in Marvel's Wolverine, so much so that he studied rabid dogs to become a more feral version of Logan, pushing himself to places he'd not been since drama school to create the best version he could of the character.

"[It] asked a lot of me emotionally and dramatically and pushed me into places I'd never been," McIntyre told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. Mostly, this refers to him pursuing the berserk version of Logan, when he becomes more Wolverine than the man behind the mask. In search of that version of the character, he tried to find videos of rabid dogs.

"First of all, very hard to find, probably for the best," McIntyre explained, adding that more than just studying sick animals, he had to be "courageous in ways I might not have been as an actor in that specific way for a while."

When he did go all out for his performance, he remembers the team finding it "terrifying," something he was initially proud of, and made him realise that the people working on the game with him had his back. "They're such a good team that you feel safe. They will help me if it's not gonna work. They will tell me. They won't just let it happen. So I got to take some really huge swings with my character as a result of being able to trust them so much," McIntyre said.

We'll be able to see McIntyre's performance in full when Marvel's Wolverine launches on the 15th of September for PS5.