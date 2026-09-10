HQ

HQ

With these three brilliant Spider-Man titles, Insomniac has proven that they, like few others, have mastered the difficult art of translating the superheroes' almost utopian fantasy of power into the gaming medium. Playing as a superhero must feel extraordinary; otherwise, the illusion collapses. In Spider-Man, this meant, first and foremost, capturing the exhilarating sensation of swinging between New York's skyscrapers. PlayStation's most prolific studio aced that task, and the fact the combat and the story also worked brilliantly was practically the icing on the cake. Now they've turned their attention to a very different superhero in the form of Wolverine. James Logan Howlett, as he's actually called, is more down-to-earth in his movements, (much) more brutal in his fighting style, and, given his advanced age, he's seen more than Peter Parker ever will - even if he can't remember much of it.

Whereas the challenge in Spider-Man was to untangle a crystal-clear yet still complicated plot, Wolverine is a more elusive character to tackle. As a mechanically-driven game character, he is less unique, as he aligns more closely with the typical action protagonist when it comes to combat and movement. This rubs off on Marvel's Wolverine, which, to a greater extent than the Spider-Man games, aligns itself with its genre counterparts. Fortunately, however, Insomniac has managed to capture the character's distinctive qualities, and although they don't get every element spot on at the first attempt, Marvel's Wolverine is still a well-executed and gripping game in its own right.

This is an ad:

One of the areas where Insomniac thankfully gets it right is the way Wolverine slashes, tears, and rips his opponents to pieces. His combat skills, in other words. It's a delight to leap twenty metres forward, claws first, and knock an unsuspecting mercenary off his feet, only to then pierce him with a flurry of stabs. It starts simply with two types of standard attacks and a special attack that needs to be recharged, but Insomniac gradually adds more types of attack as you work your way through the admittedly linear but useful skill tree; by the end, you'll have an arsenal of attacks that make the sheer volume of battles a tremendous joy to throw yourself into. It's not a combat system with a sea of different attack combinations and a skill ceiling as vast as a stately home. No, Marvel's Wolverine is all about a few, satisfying attacks that feel great to execute and are brutally well animated. It's the sound of steel meeting steel when you parry an attack, adamantium claws piercing a head from below, or a punch to the stomach that sends a screaming assassin, arms and legs flailing, over a ledge.

I would have liked to see greater variety in the enemies, and it would also suit Insomniac to experiment a bit more with the combat scenarios - so that the environment, for example, played a greater part - but I can't deny how much fun I had taking on the role of this agile, lightning-fast and brutal Wolverine.

Elsewhere, there's more scope for improvement. I love Wolverine's jumping animation when he practically propels himself forward from an edge, but the game's platforming feels far too linear and is therefore a missed opportunity. There are otherwise plenty of sections where you have to jump from roof to roof - there are even classic chase sequences - but whilst Insomniac strikes a balance between accessibility and skill-based gameplay in Spider-Man, it's as if they're afraid here that you might fail. All the elements you're supposed to interact with are always positioned in a near-perfect line, so it's simply a matter of jumping at the right moment. And the timing is very forgiving. How lovely it would have been if the challenge had been just a little greater, because it looks brilliant when Logan jumps, swings, and climbs.

This is an ad:

I feel much the same about the implementation of Wolverine's exceptional senses. It's fun when he can deduce which buttons on a combination lock have been pressed, but using his keen sense of smell to follow a visualised scent trail is a tired mechanic all developers should really steer clear of by now.

However underdeveloped they may be, both the platforming and the detective elements help to create breathing spaces between the many fights. So do the sections where the pace slows down and Logan can, at his leisure, take in his surroundings and chat with his allies. These breathing spaces are vital for the pacing of what is, at heart, a surprisingly old-school, linear action game, just like they used to make them.

Marvel's Wolverine focuses on a handful of locations, taking Logan from west to east, and although there are sometimes several routes to choose from, the progression is constant. There are no hubs here, nor is it even "wide linear"; simply an intense, globe-trotting 15-hour adventure with tightly designed levels and relatively few systems. Only the Tokyo section of Wolverine's adventure hints at something more open-ended, with its many streets and alleys. It's Marvel's Wolverine's most captivating area, because it feels alive and rich with distinctive locations, such as a beautifully designed arcade hall, which unfortunately ends up being torn to pieces. But even in Tokyo, the opportunities for exploration are few and far between as elsewhere, and the side content is limited, to crates containing materials used to unlock new suits (because Insomniac loves suits), whisky bottles for upgrades, and "nightmare doors" that lead to small, separate combat and platforming challenges and unlock Logan's memories. The latter are clearly the highlight of these, so do make sure you complete them.

Just as was the case with 007 First Light, it's refreshing to play a top-tier AAA game that dares to limit itself and isn't afraid of not ticking all the classic boxes, but believes that it's enough to execute a more limited scope satisfactorily. But whilst I'm generally pleased with the more linear and compact direction the Californian developers have taken, I can't ignore the fact the shift from the open-world of Spider-Man to a linear one brings with it certain expectations the game struggles to fully meet. Whilst Spider-Man naturally aligns itself with titles such as Horizon and Ghost (of Tsushima/Yotei) in Sony's first-party portfolio, Marvel's Wolverine has more in common with The Last of Us and God of War, and here it becomes clear that, in some respects, Insomniac isn't quite as skilled as Naughty Dog and Santa Monica. Many of the environments lack that final level of detail and vitality needed to truly make them co-narrators of the story, and when Logan and an ally engage in the classic "walk and talk", there's often a slight jerkiness in the way the NPC moves through the environment, something you'd never see in a game from either of the two aforementioned studios. Don't get me wrong, Marvel's Wolverine is still a beautiful, polished game whose high production values really shine through; it's just not quite on a par with the absolute best when it comes to art direction and technical prowess.

The fact Insomniac, despite the aforementioned shortcomings, still manages to pull it off so well is largely down to the gripping story. The plot itself is a fine, classic superhero tale, which admittedly loses its way slightly in the final few hours, but it's the characters and their relationships with one another that really make an impression. Liam McIntyre manages to imbue Logan with both raw, animalistic rage and vulnerability, which gives the character depth. In many ways, he is a loner who won't let others get too close, but unlike a wild wolverine, he nevertheless has a pack to which he is loyal and for whom he will do anything to help. And because he is fundamentally an empathetic person, he also forges new bonds with those who need him, and those he needs.

Most evident is his relationship with Jean Grey. Logan meets her during a mission for his mentor Nathaniel Essex (a wonderfully smooth Troy Baker), who leads Team X, which also includes Sabretooth and Mystique. No, the X-Men do not feature in Marvel's Wolverine, which is actually a relief, as it gives Insomniac a better opportunity to focus on just a few characters. Jean leads her own group of mutants, who have been kidnapped by the sleazy tech bro and mutant-hater Bolivar Trask. At first, she doesn't want his help, but soon realises his heart and skills are in the right place, after which the two mutant factions join forces.

Jean's arrival ignites a spark of empathy in Logan and perhaps also a dream of living a quieter life. You can certainly understand him. Kirzia Bajos' Jean Grey is an endlessly caring and likeable person, but far from a boring one. She's happy to knock back whisky and crash posh cocktail parties, and her telepathic abilities are, to say the least, impressive. In each other, they both find something they've been missing without realising it, and it's actually quite moving to watch. But her influence on Logan doesn't exactly sit well with mentor Essex, whose more calculating approach to the mutants' welfare doesn't exactly align with Jean's humanism, which puts Logan in a difficult position - one not exactly made any easier by a wild and violent Sabretooth, who, unsurprisingly, is entirely on the boss' side.

It may not be too hard to guess where this is heading, but that doesn't matter much, as the narrative carries a dramatic weight of inevitable tragedy that is fascinating to witness. And because Insomniac gives its central characters so much scope, their actions and fates take on a weight that leaves a lasting impression. I actually found myself drawn into how Mystique chose to act, because she, too, is given the space to be a person and not just a plot device.

Without giving too much away, some of these relationships culminate in a fight to the death - after all, this is Logan we're dealing with. Marvel's Wolverine features a handful of boss battles which, like the combat system, get better and better as the game progresses, as the complexity gradually increases. A couple of them are underwhelming both mechanically and in terms of spectacle, but there are also some standout moments where Insomniac suddenly changes the nature of the fight with unique mechanics, or ramps up the drama to just the right, high-intensity level.

It wouldn't be a proper Wolverine game without motorbike sequences, and these act as bombastic, albeit simplistic, crescendos to clear the palate before the next standard combat scenario. It's not that Marvel's Wolverine lacks spectacle, but I'd actually hoped for a bit more from the game's set pieces, as its linear nature calls for that sort of moment; yet, whilst several of them are well executed, none will go down in the history books.

The same can be said of Marvel's Wolverine as a whole. It's a treat to play, runs smoothly, and is thoroughly entertaining. It captures Wolverine as a character both mechanically and narratively, making it truly satisfying to step into his shoes. But it's also a tad unambitious. I wish Insomniac had pushed themselves a bit further when it comes to combat scenarios, set pieces and level design, and let their imagination run wild with the platforming. That would have made Marvel's Wolverine a top-class action game. As it stands, it has to settle for being a really good one of its kind.