Marvel's What If...? trailer shows massive changes

Many have been wondering just how different Marvel's What If...? series will be compared to what we've seen in the MCU so far. Sure, we've seen glimpses of zombiefied super-heroes and some other stuff in teaser, but do you want a better indication of what awaits?

Then check out the first real What If...? trailer below, as it really shows just how different the multiverses can be. What would actually happen if Tony Stark wasn't captured in the beginning of Iron Man, Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther teamed up with Guardians of the Galaxy or Peggy Carter was the one who got the super-soldier serum? Now we finally know that we'll start to get those questions and more answered when the first episode of What If...? comes to Disney+ on August 11 with new episodes arriving every following Wednesday as usual.