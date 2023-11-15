Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

What If...? (Disney+)

Marvel's What If...? season 2 gets Disney+ date and shows great promise in trailer

Did you think the multiverse was crazy last season? You've seen nothing yet.

Both Magnus and I truly enjoyed how What If...? brought something special to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dared to try some cool things, so learning that the second season would arrive this holiday last week was very exciting. Well, that's nothing compared to what we've just received.

Marvel has released the first trailer for What If...? season 2, and it reveals that the first of nine episode will arrive on the 22nd of December. Want even better news? We're getting one new episode every day following that, and the glimpses we're shown in the trailer makes me think we're in for another very interesting and entertaining season...even if they've replaced some of the actors.

What If...? (Disney+)

