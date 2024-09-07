Marvel's Vision adds Picard star

Marvel's Vision series continues to pick up steam, adding a new star to its ever-growing cast.

Todd Stashwick, known for Star Trek: Picard, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Originals, will be joining the project, and in doing so reunites with Picard showrunner Terry Matalas.

It's unclear precisely what Stashwick's role will be as of yet, but rumours point to him being an assassin of sorts, intent on tracking Vision down.

The Vision series will be the finale of Marvel's streaming series trilogy, following in the footsteps of WandaVision and the upcoming Agatha All Along. The already stacked production is slated to start production in early 2025 (thanks, THR).