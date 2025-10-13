Marvel's Ultimate Universe will end in 2026

HQ

At a Comic Con festival you do expect to hear news about comic books, and Marvel thankfully had plenty in store on this front. At one of its panels, it revealed that the long-running Ultimate Universe will be coming to a close as soon as April 2026.

This was confirmed by head of Marvel Comics Dan Buckley, editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, senior editor Will Moss, Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, and Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon, where the last five issues were all confirmed too.

We can expect Ultimate Spider-Man #24 in December, Ultimate Black Panther #24 in January, Ultimate X-Men #24 in February, and then finally Ultimates #24 and Ultimate Wolverine #16 in April.

As for how the ending came about, we're told: "Ever since the beginning, the Ultimate Universe was built with a predetermined endpoint—the Maker's return from captivity! The Maker's release kicks off Ultimate Endgame, a five-issue event series launching in December that brings this interconnected universe together for a climactic showdown."

Looking to the future, Marvel hasn't mentioned what it has planned to replace the Ultimate Universe.