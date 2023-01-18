Marvel's Thunderbolts will start filming in June

A filming date seems to have been revealed for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thunderbolts. As stated in an article by Variety revolving around Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her character Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, it is mentioned that the cast are currently preparing and training, all so that they can shoot the film this summer, in June to be precise.

As for what the movie will be about, we can expect it to be somewhat of a rag-tag Avengers crew made up of characters that have either been villains or supporting figures in other MCU productions in the past. This includes Florence Pugh's Yelena Bolova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost.

As the movie is yet to shoot, we haven't got a trailer or any on-set pictures to pull much else from, but with the film set to film in June and open in July 2024, on the 26th to be exact, we can probably look forward to further official information sometime next year.