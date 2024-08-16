Marvel's Thunderbolts* trailer has leaked online

HQ

Roughly three weeks Marvel hosted their panel in Hall H at Comic-Con in San Diego and revealed, amongst other things, that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. Those who attended the panel also got to see a trailer for the upcoming Thunderbolts* film, which has been kept secret from those not in attendance.

Shortly afterwards, Florence Pugh jokingly wrote that David Harbour not only wanted the trailer to leak, but would pay anybody who leaked it ten dollars. Now, it seems he owes someone money.

Three days ago, a low-resolution video of the trailer, filmed by someone in the screening, was posted online (thanks, Forbes). Marvel has since been trying to stop the leaks to no avail, and clips and stills taken from it have spread like wildfire. We won't publish the trailer here, but if you're dying to see it, it's not that hard to get your hands on.

