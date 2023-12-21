Marvel's Thunderbolts movie starts filming next Spring

It seems that Marvel's Thunderbolts will start filming next Spring. At least, that's according to Wyatt Russell, the actor who'll be playing John Walker AKA US Agent.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he let some information slip about the production schedule. "I'm so lucky to get to work with the kind of talent that I'm going to work with when Thunderbolts starts up in March or April," he said.

"I don't know when they're starting yet, but Sebastian Stan is a great friend and you couldn't ask for a better actor. Florence Pugh is one of the best actresses in the world right now, and she's one of my personal favourite actresses in the world. David Harbour. Steven Yeun is one of the better actors in the world right now. You've got all of these people in this movie, and I couldn't feel luckier."

Florence Pugh is making her return to Marvel as Yelena Belova. Sebastian Stan will be returning as the Winter Soldier, and there will be a few other returning Marvel favourites sprinkled in with some new additions.

Are you excited for Marvel's Thunderbolts?