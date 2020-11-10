English
Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will allow you to use your original PS4 save file

Expected to come around Thanksgiving, the update will also bring the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game.

Insomniac has stated over Twitter that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered players will be able to use their PS4 save file in a coming future update. Set to release around Thanksgiving, November 26, the update will allow players to export their files to the enhanced version of the game, carrying progress forward across titles and generations.

This update is also set to bring the three new suits introduced in the Remastered edition, to the PS4 original version of the game, meaning fans won't have to splash some cash on a new game to fill out their collections. If you haven't already seen them, check out the new suits below.

