Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to get two new suits inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home

Insomniac Games has revealed that it will be expanding the collection of skins that its Peter Parker/Spider-Man can wear in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to coincide with the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Two new skins, both inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger, will be coming to game. There's a slight catch however, as these skins are only available in the Remastered version of Insomniac's superhero game, meaning they will only be available to people playing on the PS5 game, and not those who play the PS4 original game.

This does mean that if you want to use the skins, you will have to own the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, a game which comes bundled with the Remastered base game. The good news at the very least is that these skins will be coming to the game entirely free of charge and will be landing in-game on December 10.

Take a look at both of the skins below.