Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and The Last of Us: Part I have been big PC hits

It seems Sony's releases on PC are proving to be more than worthwhile.

Sony recently held its 2023 Business Segment Meeting, which gave us a bunch of data on its hardware and software sales figures. Through this data, we've found out that Sony's latest launches for its first-party games on PC have largely been major successes.

Spider-Man Remastered has sold over 1.5 million copies since it launched back in August last year, while The Last of Us: Part I has sold 368,000 units, having only released in March of this year.

PlayStation remains committed to the PS5 being the major priority for its releases, but perhaps in time we can see PC versions of Sony first-party titles launch closer to the PS5 version.

Spider-Man Remastered

