Marvel's Spider-Man 2's map is twice the size of the original game

Bryan Intihar, the creative director for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, recently revealed that the map size for the upcoming sequel will be twice the size of that of the original game.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Intihar said: "In terms of the size of the city, it's double the size compared to 'Spider-Man 1. When you play in Queens, there's much more of a neighbourhood feel, smaller buildings, which is why the web wings work so well traversing in that area, where you can swing low to the ground if you want to, or you can fly through."

We'll be getting to mess around in Queens, Brooklyn, and other boroughs of New York this time around, rather than just sticking to Manhattan. This will hopefully allow us to feel more like a neighbourhood Spider-Man than a big city one.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches this Autumn, exclusively for PS5.