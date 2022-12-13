Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 writer mentions "fall 2023" release on her website

The website has since been edited after the information was discovered.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It would be safe to assume that a lot of people are looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game was originally announced back in September 2021, and a couple of months ago Insomniac Games, amid concerns about a possible delay, reaffirmed that the game would indeed release next year.

Recently the Twitter user @EvanFilarca discovered hints to a possible release window that is a bit more narrow than just 2023. The information came courtesy of Jamie Meyer, one of the game's writers. On her personal website, she wrote the following:

"Currently on the writing team for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 (release fall 2023) and Wolverine games (release TBD) for Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive."

The webpage has since been edited so it now just mentions a 2023 release window, but, if accurate, a fall 2023 release would certainly make a lot of sense, since a lot of the games releasing in the first half of 2023 have already locked onto concrete release dates.

The original Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 released on September 7, 2018.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Thanks, Gamingbolt.

Related texts



Loading next content