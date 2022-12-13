Marvel's Spider-Man 2 writer mentions "fall 2023" release on her website

HQ

It would be safe to assume that a lot of people are looking forward to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The game was originally announced back in September 2021, and a couple of months ago Insomniac Games, amid concerns about a possible delay, reaffirmed that the game would indeed release next year.

Recently the Twitter user @EvanFilarca discovered hints to a possible release window that is a bit more narrow than just 2023. The information came courtesy of Jamie Meyer, one of the game's writers. On her personal website, she wrote the following:

"Currently on the writing team for the upcoming Spider-Man 2 (release fall 2023) and Wolverine games (release TBD) for Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive."

The webpage has since been edited so it now just mentions a 2023 release window, but, if accurate, a fall 2023 release would certainly make a lot of sense, since a lot of the games releasing in the first half of 2023 have already locked onto concrete release dates.

The original Marvel's Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 released on September 7, 2018.

Thanks, Gamingbolt.