Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't have co-op

So we'll have to see how both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are prominent characters in the anticipated PlayStation 5-exclusive.

Insomniac Games has barely said anything about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since the game was announced in the last PlayStation Showcase back in 2021, so fans have been studying the teaser trailer to speculate about what awaits us. One of the most popular theories has been that the game will have some kind of cooperative gameplay because of the focus on Peter Parker and Miles Morales being together. The developers have grown tired of this, and have decided to crush those rumours and speculations yet again.

Because Insomniac's official Twitter reiterated the following when a person asked if Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be a co-op game:

"Nope! It is an epic single-player adventure!"

That last part is the exact same wording they used when the game was announced. It'll probably be the last time they have to say it, however, as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will show us quite a bit of gameplay in tomorrow's PlayStation Showcase.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
From Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

