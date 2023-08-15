Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you slow down time

No, unfortunately this won't be a new power for Miles or Peter, but it will be an accessibility option.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The PlayStation Store page for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been updated, giving us a new look at some of the accessibility options that will be available when the game launches on the 20th of October.

By scrolling down to the very bottom of the web page, you'll see the FAQs for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which detail the accessibility settings. We'll be getting screen reader support, on-screen captions, and the ability to slow down the game speed, effectively slowing down time.

You can slow down gameplay by 30%, 50%, and 70%, before changing it back to normal whenever you wish, giving you more time to adjust to the fast-paced action going on around you. This isn't the first game to do this, as The Last of Us: Part II offered a similar feature. We're likely to see a lot more accessibility options when the game releases, too.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts



Loading next content