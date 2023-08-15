Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will let you slow down time

HQ

The PlayStation Store page for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been updated, giving us a new look at some of the accessibility options that will be available when the game launches on the 20th of October.

By scrolling down to the very bottom of the web page, you'll see the FAQs for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which detail the accessibility settings. We'll be getting screen reader support, on-screen captions, and the ability to slow down the game speed, effectively slowing down time.

You can slow down gameplay by 30%, 50%, and 70%, before changing it back to normal whenever you wish, giving you more time to adjust to the fast-paced action going on around you. This isn't the first game to do this, as The Last of Us: Part II offered a similar feature. We're likely to see a lot more accessibility options when the game releases, too.