news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 takes over San Diego's subway system

All aboard the hype train!

HQ

Ahead of its panel at SDCC 2023, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has taken over the San Diego subway system with a train carriage covered in the game's logo and featuring its release date.

There are some other gaming carriages as well, such as one featuring art from Ultrakill, but the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 train is the show-stealer here, as it also seems to confirm that we won't be seeing a delay on the game, due to the October release being plastered on a public advert.

We can imagine that we'll be seeing some more gameplay and hearing extra details regarding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the SDCC panel, and with such a big advertisement hitting the subway, whatever we do see should be rather substantial.

