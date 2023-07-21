Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 reveals more villians in story trailer

As well as a much closer look at Venom and a surprise reveal of a PlayStation 5 bundle.

Insomniac had been hyping up its San Diego Comic-Con panel for a while, so it was clear the developer were going to share some juicy stuff about Marvel's Spider-Man 2. That included a trailer.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's story trailer reveals that Mr. Negative returns from the original game, something that obviously affects Miles in a major way as Martin Li killed his father. That's on top of Kraven and Venom being the big new baddies, and tonight's trailer finally gives us a much better look at the latter.

As it's a story trailer, we're also treated to more scenes showing how both Peter and Miles struggle to balance being a super-hero with their private life, especially when both of them get affected by what they experience while wearing the mask.

The panel ended by announcing what most of us probably expected: a cool Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 bundle and DualSense you can see in the last trailer below. These will actually become available on the 1st of September, and both the controller and plates can be purchased separately.

