Marvel's Spider-Man 2 requires at least 98 gigabytes

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the many big games that launches in October, but it turns out it's actually big in more ways than just being a AAA title. As noticed by a user on X who has the Limited Edition console bundle box, it requires no less than 98 gigabytes from your SSD.

We assume this could grow even further with updates (possibly even a day one patch), so make sure you have available storage on your PlayStation 5 in time for the release on October 20.

