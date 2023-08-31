Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 requires at least 98 gigabytes

Seems like it's going to be quite a large title.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the many big games that launches in October, but it turns out it's actually big in more ways than just being a AAA title. As noticed by a user on X who has the Limited Edition console bundle box, it requires no less than 98 gigabytes from your SSD.

We assume this could grow even further with updates (possibly even a day one patch), so make sure you have available storage on your PlayStation 5 in time for the release on October 20.

What are your expectations for Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

