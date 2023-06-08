Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October, 2023

The release date has just been announced.

HQ

Insomniac took to the stage at tonight's Summer Game Fest stream to talk about a few details regarding Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We heard about Kraven, Venom, and had it confirmed that the game would release on the 20th of October.

We've been waiting for a long time for the release date reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as for a while Insomniac has just been telling us we'll get the game in Autumn.

October is already quite stacked with Assassin's Creed Mirage and Alan Wake II. Which game will you be playing first?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

