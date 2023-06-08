Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on the 20th of October, 2023

HQ

Insomniac took to the stage at tonight's Summer Game Fest stream to talk about a few details regarding Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We heard about Kraven, Venom, and had it confirmed that the game would release on the 20th of October.

We've been waiting for a long time for the release date reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as for a while Insomniac has just been telling us we'll get the game in Autumn.

October is already quite stacked with Assassin's Creed Mirage and Alan Wake II. Which game will you be playing first?