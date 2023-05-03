Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting a free prequel comic

HQ

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prequel comic has been confirmed by Sony, covering the events leading up to the sequel arriving later this year. It'll see Peter, Miles, and MJ take on a new super villain known as The Hood, who can't seemingly be beaten by webs or fists.

The comic launches in the US on the 6th of May to celebrate Free Comic Book Day, and can be picked up or downloaded digitally via the Marvel Unlimited App. A worldwide release is coming, just at a later date.

This isn't the only Spider-Man news Sony confirmed in its latest blog post. As well as the new comic, a standalone version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is releasing for PS5. It'll cost $10 to upgrade if you owned the PS4 version of the game, or $49.99 if you don't. The standalone remaster is set to release later this month.