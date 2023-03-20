Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has some interesting dialogue technology

HQ

Lead engine programmer at Insomniac Elan Ruskin confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have "very cool dialogue technology."

Speaking in a recent livestream Ruskin confirmed the existence of this new dialogue system. We're not sure what that entails, but can imagine there will be more dynamic conversations between Peter, Miles, and the various characters they interact with as Spider-Man.

It's also possible that Marvel's Wolverine will have this unique dialogue technology, but that hasn't yet been confirmed by Insomniac. We can probably expect more from the studio in June, where PlayStation is reportedly hosting a big showcase displaying the second phase of the PS5.