Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has recast its Harry Osbourne

The original Marvel's Spider-Man and the spinoff Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac delivered a whole collection of villains for Peter Parker and his younger protege to face off with, but it also thought about the future and teased what the sequel, 2023's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, could include.

For those who haven't yet completed Spider-Man or Miles Morales, be sure to look away now!

At the end of Miles Morales, we see a clip showing Norman Osbourne in a private and hidden lab, where he is storing and attempting to cure his son Harry Osbourne, who is affected by a nasty disease. For anyone who follows Spider-Man lore, this is a direct teaser for the Green Goblin, one of Spidey's most famous antagonists. It looks like Harry is being set up to take over the mantle of the fearsome foe. The recent news that the voice actor behind the character in the original game is being recast does align with this.

In a now deleted tweet (thanks, Eurogamer), voice actor Scott Porter has confirmed that he will not be returning to reprise his role in the sequel.

"While I voiced Harry in the first Spider-man. I unfortunately will not be in the sequel. They decided to go photo real [in Spider-Man 2] and the difference between me and Harry's ages was too much to overcome I believe. I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game."

Harry was mostly just a collection of audio recordings in the first Spider-Man, but this tweet suggests that Harry will get some serious more screen time, so perhaps Peter and Miles will have to face not just Venom but also the Goblin in the anticipated follow-up.