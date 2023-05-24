Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gives us a look at Black Suit Peter Parker

HQ

As was expected, Sony and Insomniac just showed off a ton of gameplay for the highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the PlayStation Showcase. The massive slate of gameplay showed us just what Peter and Miles will have to face and overcome if they intend to save New York City once again.

The gameplay reveals that the Spidey-People will need to face off with Kraven the Hunter this time, but Peter and Miles won't be alone, as Venom won't just be a character, but will join with Peter to create the Black Suit, which allows you to use symbiotic powers in the heat of battle. Although, this will seemingly take its toll on Peter...

To add to this, it's revealed that Peter and Miles will be able to switch between one another seemingly one a whim, so while Peter may be busy in one of the other New York suburbs (yes, the game goes beyond Manhattan now), Miles can ensure that Manhattan is safe and protected from Kraven's henchmen, and even the other villains that will be causing havoc, such as the Lizard.

The Spideys will also have company with a new drone that will add some extra narrative beats. And there will be some other goodies as well, such as Web Wings to more easily traverse the city, and Web Line and Web Grabber to use in combat and when picking off enemies silently. Miles even has a few new personal bioelectric moves, such as Chain Lightning, which can shock multiple enemies in a radius. As for how all these will work in practice, both protagonists will have their own skill trees to unlock and work through, as well as a shared one.

As for when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will actually launch, the game will arrive on PS5 consoles sometime in the autumn. Insomniac did not choose to reveal exactly when just yet, but did add in a PlayStation Blog post:

"While we can't confirm a date today, we are on track for Fall 2023, and hope to be able to share a final release date soon."