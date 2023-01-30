Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets first live-action trailer

HQ

Marketing begins properly for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the first live-action trailer for the game has released on ESPN.

While we're not going to get a look at gameplay or even some cinematics here, Sony has once again reiterated that the planned release date for Spidey's second outing will be Fall or Autumn 2023.

There's also a shot at the end of the short clip that says the PS5 is in stock now. In the past, the PlayStation 5 was an elusive console to say the least, but now it seems Sony has mostly sorted out its problems with production, and the consoles are filling shelves once again. Nature is healing.

Did you spot the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer? Now that we're seeing some marketing from the game, it's probably only a matter of time before we start to see some in-engine trailers and maybe even some gameplay.

You can find the trailer here.