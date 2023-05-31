Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay wasn't from the final build, according to Insomniac

HQ

An Insomniac community manager has responded to a fan asking if the recent Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay from the PlayStation Showcase was pulled from the final build of the game. The Insomniac employee refuted that claim outright.

This should not only quell those slight fears some had about the visual prowess of the upcoming game, but it is also quite an exciting development as it means that we could see more than a few improvements when we get our hands on the finished product.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release date still largely unknown, we're hoping for some more concrete updates from Insomniac soon. Until then, we're stuck with knowing it'll come out some time in Fall, 2023.