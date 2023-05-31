Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay wasn't from the final build, according to Insomniac

Incredibly, there could still be improvements on what we've seen so far.

An Insomniac community manager has responded to a fan asking if the recent Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay from the PlayStation Showcase was pulled from the final build of the game. The Insomniac employee refuted that claim outright.

This should not only quell those slight fears some had about the visual prowess of the upcoming game, but it is also quite an exciting development as it means that we could see more than a few improvements when we get our hands on the finished product.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release date still largely unknown, we're hoping for some more concrete updates from Insomniac soon. Until then, we're stuck with knowing it'll come out some time in Fall, 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

