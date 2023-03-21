Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor says the game will launch in September

HQ

Insomniac decided to confirm that Tony Todd is voicing Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shortly after announcing the game, and the actor has been hyping up and teasing the PlayStation 5-exclusive ever since. I think today's tweet has given Sony's marketing department its biggest headache yet, however.

Because Tony Todd decided to say the following when a fan said Marvel's Spider-Man 2 can't come quick enough:

"Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I'm told. Hold on to your ... and hold breath! Gonna be necessary"

An interesting decision, as Insomniac has only reiterated that the game will launch this fall and has obviously not said anything about the marketing plans. Still, it's worth mentioning that actors time and time again show that they're often completely out of the loop in terms of a game's launch date, but wouldn't it be cool if PlayStation 5-exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched around the same time Xbox Series/PC-exclusive Starfield?

When do you think and hope Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches?