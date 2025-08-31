Marvel's Spider-Man gets a working multiplayer mod and it's as chaotic as you'd expect

HQ

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 confirmed it would have two protagonists, gamers immediately thought about co-op potential for the game. Insomniac always planned for the sequel to have a single-player story, though, and so multiplayer hopes were dashed. That is, until one modder stepped in to allow multiple web slingers to make their way across New York.

A mod is now available on the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered which allows multiplayer, and already clips are spreading across the internet showcasing the potential of hbgda's creation. In free-roam, the mod gives players the Spider-Verse experience they'd dreamed of, but in campaign missions things are a lot more chaotic.





The mod is available to download now, but it is only accessible via Patreon, which may put some people off. If you've got some Spidey buddies who want to swing their way across New York with you, though, it seems that you'll now be able to clean up the streets together.