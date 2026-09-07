Marvel's Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal wants to see Deadpool in the next game

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The Marvel's Spider-Man games have had plenty of cameo appearances from the wider comics universe. Taskmaster is putting you up against his toughest challenges in the first game, Black Cat steals one of Doctor Strange's most powerful artefacts in the sequel, and there are plenty of other cameos and Easter eggs that give subtle nods to characters who may or may not make an appearance somewhere down the line.

With Insomniac now focusing on Marvel's Wolverine, the actor for Peter Parker in the video games Yuri Lowenthal was asked about a potential crossover with Logan in the (hopefully) near future. "While the Spider-Man and Wolverine crossover would be terribly exciting, there is one character that I would opt for even more strongly than Wolverine, and it would be Deadpool," Lowenthal said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb.

"I've pushed [Insomniac creative director Brian Horton] every time I see him with the Deadpool thing, so if I've just spoiled it for Spider-Man 3, then I would just like to believe that they got the idea from me anyway."

Deadpool and Spider-Man have crossed over multiple times in the comics, and while the merc with a mouth might not be as associated with New York as a character like Daredevil, for example, Deadpool has enough fans that a lot of people would just be happy to see him in another video game.