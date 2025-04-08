Marvel's Spider-Man 3 star teases Green Goblin

HQ

We've got a while to go until we see Miles Morales and Peter Parker swing back into action in Marvel's Spider-Man 3, but we're pretty sure the project is coming, and already we have some exciting teases about who might appear.

Speaking with The Direct, Nadji Jeter, the actor behind Miles Morales in the Marvel's Spider-Man games, was asked where he wants his story to go with the third game. "I want to fight the Green Goblin," he said.

We've had Green Goblin teases before, and the end credits scene of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 implied that we could see his appearance in the third game, likely alongside some other members of Spidey's rogues gallery.

At the end of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, there was also a tease of Silk, something Jeter admits he was surprised by. "I am kind of surprised myself and kind of excited to see where we take that lane," he said. "And also who Miles encounters next. That is what I am really excited about, whether it is new villains, whether it is another counterpart like how Finn was. I am super excited just to see what Miles does encounter next."

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has not yet been announced.