Marvel's Spider-Man 2's trophy list seems like an easy Platinum

One week has gone since Insomniac announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had gone gold, and we're now just three weeks away from the game launching on PlayStation 5. This also means the trophy list has been finalised, and the developers have once again been kind enough to reveal all of the non-spoilery stuff we'll have to do to get the platinum. And it seems just as easy as the first game. Just look at this:



New York, New York - Complete all Photo Ops (bronze)

A New Suit - Acquire the Black Suit (bronze)

Soar - Using only your Web Wings, glide from Financial District to Astoria without touching the ground (bronze)

A New Adventure - Help Howard (bronze)

Resourceful - Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts (bronze)

Co-Signing - Complete all Tech Stashes (bronze)

Slack Line - Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line (bronze)

Hang Ten - Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground (bronze)

Overdrive - As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously (bronze)

Fully Loaded - Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades (bronze)

Brooklyn Pride - Complete "A Gift" (bronze)

My Community - Complete "Hard Bop" (bronze)

Funky Wireless Protocols - Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin (bronze)

Stylish - Equip a Suit Style (bronze)

Foundational - Complete all EMF Experiments (silver)

Evolved - Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities (silver)

Surge - Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge (silver)

Armed and Dangerous - Defeat 100 enemies with Spider-Arm abilities (silver)

To the Max - Purchase all gadget upgrades (silver)

Kitted Out - Purchase all available Suits (silver)

Amazing - Reach Max Level (silver)

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - Complete all FNSM requests (silver)

Heal the World - Finish the main story (gold)

Superior - 100% Complete all districts (gold)

Dedicated - Collect all Trophies (Platinum)



Will you be going for the Platinum?