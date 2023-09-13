Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the ultimate superhero fantasy

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just over a month away, and while we eagerly await the next part of Peter and Miles' journey, Insomniac are busy drilling up hype for the game's release.

Speaking with Inverse, senior creative director Bryan Intihar said that the upcoming web-slinging game will be the "ultimate fantasy."

"One of the things we set out to do from day one was honor the fact that being Spider-Man is such a fantasy for so many people. They say anybody can wear the mask, but we want anybody to wear the mask and be good at wearing the mask at the same time. The barrier of entry should be pretty low."

Also, we'll be able to take that fantasy to the next level, as we can figure out our own way to approach combat and missions. "If you go back to the gameplay reveal that we did," said Intihar. "The Miles section, when he's sneaking around the fish market, he creates a web line. Then he throws a new gadget out called the web grabber. It brings all the enemies together, smashes them together. And that sets him up to do a big lightning, ground-pound move that he does. That's that sandbox nature of taking all these toys and letting people try them out. We just want players to improvise with the experience, whether it's Ratchet & Clank, whether it's Resistance, and now Spider-Man."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches exclusively for PS5 on the 20th of October.