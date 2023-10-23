Marvel's Spider-Man 2 voice actor teases Deadpool crossover

HQ

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out in the wilds now, with fans loving the story of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. But, as ever, even as we enjoy what's in front of us right now, we can't help but look to the future.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb, voice actor Yuri Lowenthal was asked if he'd want to see a crossover between his Spider-Man and Wolverine. Considering both games are made by Insomniac, it doesn't sound too farfetched.

Yet, Lowenthal had another idea for who he'd want to crossover with. "While a Spider-Man/Wolverine crossover would be terribly exciting, there's one character I would opt for even more strongly... and it would be Deadpool," he said.

Spider-Man and Deadpool have crossed paths multiple times in the comics, and so there is some precedence for it. Considering we've just seen Marvel's Spider-Man 2, though, it's going to be years before we can really discuss any cameos and crossovers in another game.

Who would you want to team up with in another Marvel's Spider-Man?