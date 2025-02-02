Marvel's Spider-Man 2 underperforms on PC compared to its predecessor

HQ

The formerly PlayStation-exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally been released on PC, but it doesn't seem to have received a particularly warm welcome. Not only is it plagued by a long list of technical shortcomings, as we reported yesterday, but it has also failed to attract a significant number of players.

According to figures from SteamDB, the game peaked at 27,775 concurrent players—less than half of the 66,000 who swung between the rooftops in the original game. Many have pointed to the lacklustre marketing as one of the key reasons why relatively few players have engaged with Spider-Man 2.

Why do you think the sequel has so many fewer players than the first Spider-Man?