Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 5 million units last month

It's currently the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation's history.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game in history. Hitting 2.5 million sales at launch, in the few weeks since it first released it managed to top 5 million copies sold.

As revealed in Sony's recent lot of financial data, the web-slinging action game drew in a boatload of sales, beating out the previous record-holder for Sony in its last major first-party release, God of War: Ragnarök.

Sony is not only doing well in terms of software sales. Hardware wise, the PlayStation platform owner is getting closer and closer to 50 million PS5s sold, with 46.6 million being the latest figure from Sony. Selling 4.9 million console units in the last fiscal quarter, Sony is looking to sell 25 million in total by the end of the year. Whether it can reach that goal remains to be seen, even if there's now no issue with stocking the console.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

