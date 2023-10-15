Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shows another villain in launch trailer

HQ

Not exactly the kind of intro you write if you only care about clicks and such, but I know many of you want to avoid spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so I think it's important to give you this warning.

Because Insomniac has given us the launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it shows and teases quite a few of the cool things you'll get to experience yourself on Friday. The biggest one is a villain that has been kept fairly secret up until now, so watch it at your own risk and look for our review at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST tomorrow.