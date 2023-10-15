Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shows another villain in launch trailer

Those of you who don't want to see a fourth baddie that joins Kraven, Venom and Lizard should probably not watch this.

Not exactly the kind of intro you write if you only care about clicks and such, but I know many of you want to avoid spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so I think it's important to give you this warning.

Because Insomniac has given us the launch trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and it shows and teases quite a few of the cool things you'll get to experience yourself on Friday. The biggest one is a villain that has been kept fairly secret up until now, so watch it at your own risk and look for our review at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST tomorrow.

